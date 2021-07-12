Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Jarvis Andre Balancio

Krate Editing.Co Logo

Jarvis Andre Balancio
Jarvis Andre Balancio
  • Save
Krate Editing.Co Logo typography illustration icon design branding logo graphic design
Download color palette

This is a logo that I designed for a small business.

View all tags
Posted on Jul 12, 2021
Jarvis Andre Balancio
Jarvis Andre Balancio

More by Jarvis Andre Balancio

View profile
    • Like