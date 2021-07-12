Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
mufid hadi

Krieger coffe logo

mufid hadi
mufid hadi
Krieger coffe logo graphic design branding logo
local coffee brand logo. This logo was created to describe the target consumers who are hard workers who often work late into the night. the image of an owl is used to depict the character of a night worker. while the sheriff's typography was chosen to give an adult impression, adapting to the character of Kieger coffee consumers.

Posted on Jul 12, 2021
mufid hadi
mufid hadi

