Mittal Group of Companies - Logo Animation

A great aspect to think about when designing a logo system is how the logo will look when in motion. Animated logos serve a great purpose for any company that has a digital presence, whether that be through an ongoing video series, PowerPoint presentations, digital signage, and much more! This is a great way to step up your brand and take your logo design to the next level.

We design products & experiences to push your brand forward.
