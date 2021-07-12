Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
"Take Me By The Hand" Doc Robinson Single Cover Art

"Take Me By The Hand" Doc Robinson Single Cover Art icon vector religious flat psychedelic colorful album cover music branding design illustration
Columbus, Ohio-based psych/pop rock band Doc Robinson hired me to design the cover of their latest wavy, entheogenic-inspired tune.

You can groove to it here.

