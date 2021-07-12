Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Astoria Brewing Projects Logo beer brewery sans serif distressed badge icon branding logo design logo
Logo design for Astoria Brewing Projects with a curved "A" icon inspired by the Hell Gate Bridge in Astoria, Queens.

Posted on Jul 12, 2021
