Logo Design - Oribite

Logo Design - Oribite branding illustratipon logo design logo
Hi guys,

I create this logo for a food brand. There is also the Spoon and Fork, I Used this in the logo name that indicates Food.

How did you find it? I would be glad if you indicate it in the comments.

If you like my job, you can press the "L" key ❤️

Thaanks!

To Contact me -
Email - chauhan.nikunj13289596@gmail.com
Twitter - @Chauhan59017388

Posted on Jul 12, 2021
Like