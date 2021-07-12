Arham Qazi

Saneto Fertilizers - Branding

Saneto Fertilizers - Branding
Brand Identity design for an agricultural company.

The brand has a mission of taking the lead role in agricultural & industrial development by delivering premium products and services while maintaining a high level of social and environmental responsibility for all the stakeholders.

They wanted a logo design to revolve around a leaf so I incorporated their brand name's first letter S in the concept with the leaf.

