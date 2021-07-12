Kanso - Email Design vol.1

🎟 Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
Custom emails for Kanso Designs, business offering planter pots made from recycled materials. 🌿
"Kanso (簡素) refers to the simplicity or elimination of clutter. It is an expression in a plain, simple, and natural manner. A philosophy that serves as a reminder for us that there is clarity achieved through the omission of the non-essential. It is a mindset to be adopted and cultivated from meaningful spaces."