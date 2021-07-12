Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Kanso - Email Design vol.1

Kanso - Email Design vol.1 modern plant custom newsletter emails email shapes abstract 2d colors design
Custom emails for Kanso Designs, business offering planter pots made from recycled materials. 🌿

"Kanso (簡素) refers to the simplicity or elimination of clutter. It is an expression in a plain, simple, and natural manner. A philosophy that serves as a reminder for us that there is clarity achieved through the omission of the non-essential. It is a mindset to be adopted and cultivated from meaningful spaces."

Posted on Jul 12, 2021
Senior Designer / UI & Visual Design
