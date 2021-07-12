Slotopaint

Sweet themed slot - game Background

Can you imagine what a world in which everything consists of sweets might look like?

There are cakes as castles, chocolates instead of mountains, and lollipops play the role of road signs. Not the world, but the dream of a sweet tooth!

We have depicted such a picture on the game background for the new slot. This is a real sweet life!

You can purchase this project at our website https://slotopaint.com/product/sweet-stacks/

Game Design
