Josh Perrin

City Slayer Album Art & Merch Design

Josh Perrin
Josh Perrin
  • Save
City Slayer Album Art & Merch Design composition landscape sword blood armour album cover album artwork merchandise album art monster medieval
Download color palette

This project started out as a t-shirt commission for the band, Misanthropic Rituals, and after seeing the final product, they decided they would like to use it as the album cover for their upcoming album! The initial concept I was given was to depict a battle between barbaric man and modern civilization represented by a city headed monster. Such an ambitious and detailed idea deserved equal effort on my end.
Pen and ink, acrylic paint markers.

Josh Perrin
Josh Perrin

More by Josh Perrin

View profile
    • Like