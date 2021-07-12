City Slayer Album Art & Merch Design

🎟 Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
This project started out as a t-shirt commission for the band, Misanthropic Rituals, and after seeing the final product, they decided they would like to use it as the album cover for their upcoming album! The initial concept I was given was to depict a battle between barbaric man and modern civilization represented by a city headed monster. Such an ambitious and detailed idea deserved equal effort on my end.
Pen and ink, acrylic paint markers.