Evgeny Doobrovin

FAKE TASK

Evgeny Doobrovin
Evgeny Doobrovin
  • Save
FAKE TASK web ux ui illustration minimal vector design
FAKE TASK web ux ui illustration minimal vector design
FAKE TASK web ux ui illustration minimal vector design
FAKE TASK web ux ui illustration minimal vector design
FAKE TASK web ux ui illustration minimal vector design
Download color palette
  1. Instagram Post - 1.png
  2. Instagram Post - 7.png
  3. Instagram Post - 8.png
  4. Instagram Post - 9.png
  5. Instagram Post - 10.png

The task of the project is to help in creating tasks for adding to the portfolio of designers or providing a task to a candidate when applying for a job

View all tags
Posted on Jul 12, 2021
Evgeny Doobrovin
Evgeny Doobrovin
From Samara with love

More by Evgeny Doobrovin

View profile
    • Like