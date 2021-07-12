Video Maker Google Slides Template

The Video Maker Presentation Template for Microsoft Google Slides is a sleek, modern professional presentation that will enhance your business meetings and lectures. It contains 30 beautifully designed slides that can be easily edited and customized to suit all your professional and business needs. Video maker template is perfect for companies and individuals working in Filmmaking industry, Film Studios, Production companies. The template can also be used for individual films or films, actors or anyone involved in the film industry who wants to promote their services. Whether you're making an offer to an important new client or a business portfolio, this PowerPoint template will let you turn information and data into presentations quickly and easily. Main Fitures Google Slides and Ppt Files 30+ Unique Slides Drag & Drop Ready Based on Placeholders 1 PDF 16:9 HD Display One Click to Change Color Help Guide File Free Support 24/7 Only free fonts Animation & Transition Format 1920×1080 Full HD Image Note Includes</li> Font We use LATO : https://www.fontsquirrel.com/fonts/lato Don't forget to comment and rate our items thank you