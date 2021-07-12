Rishi

Cammilli - Jewelry Logo

Rishi
Rishi
  • Save
Cammilli - Jewelry Logo icon typography branding graphic design logo
Download color palette

Cammilli logo is inspired by their tag line, 'Transcending Geographies'. The logo consist of a ship mast, a lady, and a diamond.

View all tags
Posted on Jul 12, 2021
Rishi
Rishi

More by Rishi

View profile
    • Like