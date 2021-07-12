Sergey Shlyk

MoonRock Wear | eCommerce Website

Sergey Shlyk
Sergey Shlyk
  • Save
MoonRock Wear | eCommerce Website clothes shop web eccomerce
Download color palette

🖐 Hi everyone!

Simple presentation of a clean and sleek eCommerce project.
Moonrock is a comfortable casual underwear & clothes perfect for active sports, yoga, running, gym, pole dance and every day wear.

...to be continued

❤️ Don't be shy to hit "L"

Cheers!

View all tags
Posted on Jul 12, 2021
Sergey Shlyk
Sergey Shlyk

More by Sergey Shlyk

View profile
    • Like