Dark & Detached Hoodie Design

Dark & Detached Hoodie Design zip up grayscale graphic design branding design merchandise illustration hand drawn shirt design clothing line hoodie
I was commissioned by Philadelphia clothing company, Dark & Detached, to create front and back designs to be printed on a hoodie. I let my mind wander into abstraction and came up with this 3-colour grayscale artwork based on the triangle concept I was given.

