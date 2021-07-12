Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Anthony Wartinger

The Neon | Mailer Concept

Anthony Wartinger
Anthony Wartinger
Hire Me
  • Save
The Neon | Mailer Concept campaign fundraiser projector cinema movie theatre movie theater neon mailer poster
Download color palette

An unused concept for a fundraising campaign poster for a local art house cinema. The final concept got simplified quite a bit, leaving this design unfortunately on the cutting room floor.

Anthony Wartinger
Anthony Wartinger
Born, raised, and designing in the Heart of it All.
Hire Me

More by Anthony Wartinger

View profile
    • Like