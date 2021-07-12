Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Nandu Venugopal

Rapid | Collaborative app for remote team

Nandu Venugopal
Nandu Venugopal
  • Save
Rapid | Collaborative app for remote team remotework meeting home page landing page collabration collabrative chat video call communication remote team remote work tech website design ui
Download color palette

Hey Everyone 👋 ,

Thanks for watching! Hope you guys like it!

Nandu Venugopal
Nandu Venugopal

More by Nandu Venugopal

View profile
    • Like