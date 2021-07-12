Elka Gaming (Esports Logo Style)

🎟 Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
Hi Everybody!
I will share one of the requests for a gaming logo design from my friend, namely "Elka Gaming".
This "Elka Gaming" logo design was a challenge for me, where I created a logo with the concept of esports for the first time.
Software Used :
- SuperMii Cartoon Avatar Maker
- Adobe Photoshop
If you are interested in collaborating with me, please contact me at :
- Email : hanifmail04@gmail.com
- Instagram : www.instagram.com/haniff.haha
- LinkedIn : www.linkedin.com/in/hanif-hibatullah-2001