Elka Gaming (Esports Logo Style)

Hi Everybody!

I will share one of the requests for a gaming logo design from my friend, namely "Elka Gaming".

This "Elka Gaming" logo design was a challenge for me, where I created a logo with the concept of esports for the first time.

Software Used :
- SuperMii Cartoon Avatar Maker
- Adobe Photoshop

If you are interested in collaborating with me, please contact me at :
- Email : hanifmail04@gmail.com
- Instagram : www.instagram.com/haniff.haha
- LinkedIn : www.linkedin.com/in/hanif-hibatullah-2001

Posted on Jul 12, 2021
