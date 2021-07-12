Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Yash Sanghvi

Rath Yatra

Yash Sanghvi
Yash Sanghvi
  • Save
Rath Yatra juggernaut advertise design animation branding graphic design
Download color palette

May Lord Jagannath showers you with all the love lavishly and you be surrounded with a lot of energy and intensity along with harmonious relations. Have a great Rath yatra, Jai Jagannath!

View all tags
Posted on Jul 12, 2021
Yash Sanghvi
Yash Sanghvi

More by Yash Sanghvi

View profile
    • Like