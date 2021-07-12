guillllermina

Presente

Presente illustration
Pedir por la verdad.
Hasta encontrarla.
Llenar los huecos de la memoria.
Hasta encontrarles.

1973-1985 dictadura en Uruguay.
Colaboración con FES Uruguay.
Posted on Jul 12, 2021
