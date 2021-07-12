Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
LKQ app - microsite

LKQ app - microsite sketchapp cars ux iphone microsite app lkq ui
A better, fresh new look and merging of two apps into one. The LKQ shopping app and the My Garage app where you can organise your cars.

This is a microsite with information about the app and an introduction to the new features.

Posted on Jul 12, 2021
