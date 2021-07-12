Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Food Blog - Desktop Design

Food Blog - Desktop Design blog food web design ux design ux graphic design ui
This was first design AFTER I had done my UX Design course.

I quite liked how this came out, especially the colours.
I did have some fun making the curves and the curved colours.

I may redesign the footer at a later date, but for now this is how it is.

Posted on Jul 12, 2021
