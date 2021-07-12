Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Soulmate Dating App Exploration

Soulmate Dating App Exploration blue dating app mobile app dating design app uiux ux uidesign ui design ui
Hello everyone!
This is the result of my UI exploration that I did in my spare time, everyone must have their soulmate. Soulmate Dating App helps find your long lost soulmate.

So, have you found your soulmate?
Press "L" if you love it and feel free to leave comments and feedback.
Thanks! 💙

Posted on Jul 12, 2021
