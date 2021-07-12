jayan chandran

Tasty.in - Web Design

jayan chandran
jayan chandran
  • Save
Tasty.in - Web Design website uiux visual design restuarant interfacedesign adobexd figma userinterface ui webui webdesign
Download color palette

Tasty.in - Online restaurant dining booking website.
It's a conceptual web designs with cool color palette.

jayan chandran
jayan chandran

More by jayan chandran

View profile
    • Like