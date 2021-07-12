Vodafone Digital Ecosystem

Full project 👉 www.behance.net/Filipesj92

Vodafone is a British multinational telecommunications company with focus on the future as an incredible way of living. This being kept in mind was a must when creating the Vodafone digital ecosystem and the user experience in it.

This ecosystem is a living vocabulary for clients, partners, designers and coders. A metaphor to rationalize design and implementation, establishing a shared language to help teams unite style, branding, interaction, and motion under a cohesive set of principles.

Team

UX Susana Vilaça & João Cortez

UI Filipe SJ & Foan82 & João Conceição

Motion Filipe SJ & Foan82 & João Conceição

Motion Mastery João Conceição

UI Lead FilipeSJ

Head of UI Foan82