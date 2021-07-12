Farhad Ghanemi | Logo Designer

Mahtab Art Gallery Logotype

Mahtab Art Gallery Logotype calligraphy word letter type typography art gallery arabic persian script nastaliq simple creative modern minimal logo maker logotype design designer branding logo
Hi everyone!
This is a logotype for mahtab art gallery that was inspired by Nastaliq script. Please let me know what are your thoughts?

👉 Let's make a logo together!
📧 Email me at farhadghnm@gmail.com

