Photography Logo

🎟 Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Doing this logo was lots of fun because of the name. When I first heard the name of this business I already knew that it was a photography business. The name of the business is a nice play on words. With that being said I went with a font that was playful. The client wanted to go with a camera that looked like an icon but with more details. I believe that I achieved what the client wanted as she was very happy with the results.
◼ If you like this logo then click the "❤".
💬I would love to hear your thoughts on how I did in the comments.
🏀🏀🏀🏀🏀🏀🏀🏀🏀
💻Are you looking for a logo or a new logo, then let's chat. 👇🏾
https://iamashleymscott.wixsite.com/designer/contact