Ashley Scott

Photography Logo

Ashley Scott
Ashley Scott
Photography Logo photographers dslr dslr camera camers film sony nikon canon photograph pictures adobe photography photo camera
Doing this logo was lots of fun because of the name. When I first heard the name of this business I already knew that it was a photography business. The name of the business is a nice play on words. With that being said I went with a font that was playful. The client wanted to go with a camera that looked like an icon but with more details. I believe that I achieved what the client wanted as she was very happy with the results.
Ashley Scott
Ashley Scott

