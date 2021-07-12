3D Icon Design

🎟 Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
Hello everyone👋
Today I would like to share few 3D icons exploration 😍
-Made by Cinema 4D
👉 Tools
Cinema 4D, After effects
👉 Check out my Dribbble | Instagram | Facebook | Linkedin to see more if you like my work
We’re Ready to help you on your next generation futuristic project?
Connect with me : saadibnsayed21@gmail.com
If you do and follow us to not miss upcoming work. 🙏🏻