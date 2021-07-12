Remastr Wordmark & Logo Design for IT company

Hello Everyone 👋

Would like to share with you the final and approved wordmark and symbol for Remastr Solutions — IT company from the Czech Republic that handles Software development, IT consultancy and Digital project management.

The goal was to create a clean and minimalist wordmark that also can work as a symbol, because of the customised initial R that was strategically combined with an arrow to express on the idea of progress and expansion that the company strives to achieve.

Next phase is to develop business cards and invoice template as part of the visual identity.

