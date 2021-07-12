Paddy Collyer

Travel Company - Mobile Design

Paddy Collyer
Paddy Collyer
  • Save
Travel Company - Mobile Design travel mobile mobile design ux design ux graphic design ui
Download color palette

This is the mobile version of the Travel company.

Of the two I prefer the mobile version. The way it looks and the design.
I had a lotof fun doing the Packages page.

View all tags
Posted on Jul 12, 2021
Paddy Collyer
Paddy Collyer

More by Paddy Collyer

View profile
    • Like