Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
guillllermina

Memoria. ¿Dónde están?

guillllermina
guillllermina
  • Save
Memoria. ¿Dónde están? truth justice memory memoria illustration
Download color palette

Pedir por la verdad.
Hasta encontrarla.
Llenar los huecos de la memoria.
Hasta encontrarles.

Daisys have become a visual icon in the search for the still missing people in the 1973-1985 dictatorship in Uruguay.
-
This is a piece i did for FESUR.
www.instagram.com/guillllermina/

View all tags
Posted on Jul 12, 2021
guillllermina
guillllermina

More by guillllermina

View profile
    • Like