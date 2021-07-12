Memoria. ¿Dónde están?

🎟 Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Pedir por la verdad.
Hasta encontrarla.
Llenar los huecos de la memoria.
Hasta encontrarles.
Daisys have become a visual icon in the search for the still missing people in the 1973-1985 dictatorship in Uruguay.
-
This is a piece i did for FESUR.
www.instagram.com/guillllermina/