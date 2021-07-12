Coffee Sloth Logo

🎟 Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
LOGO FOR SALE - BUY NOW
The logo is created with a Sloth with Coffe incorporated into the design. The logo is easy to understand in its concept and has a professional calm style.
Click Here to purchase my other logo design - Logoground shop
● This logo will be sold once.
● Copyright transfers to the buyer.
● Professional customization included.
Follow me on BEHANCE shop & INSTAGRAM shop
Thanks for watching!!!