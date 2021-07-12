Deka Saputra

Coffee Sloth Logo

Deka Saputra
Deka Saputra
  • Save
Coffee Sloth Logo logoground logo illustration graphic design design branding
Download color palette

LOGO FOR SALE - BUY NOW

The logo is created with a Sloth with Coffe incorporated into the design. The logo is easy to understand in its concept and has a professional calm style.

Click Here to purchase my other logo design - Logoground shop

● This logo will be sold once.
● Copyright transfers to the buyer.
● Professional customization included.

Follow me on BEHANCE shop & INSTAGRAM shop

Thanks for watching!!!

View all tags
Posted on Jul 12, 2021
Deka Saputra
Deka Saputra

More by Deka Saputra

View profile
    • Like