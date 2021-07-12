Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Lo que queda de la memoria sin justicia.

Lo que queda de la memoria sin justicia.
Pedir por la verdad.
Hasta encontrarla.
Llenar los huecos de la memoria.
Hasta encontrarles.

1973-1985 dictadura en Uruguay.

Posted on Jul 12, 2021
