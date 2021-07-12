Vigorous. Vlad

Food delivery landing (Figma)

Food delivery landing (Figma) figma food delivery landing page design ui
My first try to make a landing page for an imaginary food service that I've decided to call "Yummy!".
Looking forward to receiving feedback on it, dear Dribbblers!

Posted on Jul 12, 2021
