Veton Saliu

4 Dribbble Invites

Veton Saliu
Veton Saliu
4 Dribbble Invites
Hello world!

4 Dribbble invites to give this time!

How to get your invite and become a player?
1. Send your best shot or your portfolio link to email tonchey@gmail.com
2. Important! Specify "dribbble invite" in your letter subject

Good luck!

Posted on Jul 12, 2021
Veton Saliu
Veton Saliu

