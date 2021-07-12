🎟 Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
Hello world!
4 Dribbble invites to give this time!
How to get your invite and become a player?
1. Send your best shot or your portfolio link to email tonchey@gmail.com
2. Important! Specify "dribbble invite" in your letter subject
Good luck!