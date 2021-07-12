Ana Beatriz Nunes Fernandes

Countdown Timer

Countdown Timer timer countdown candycolors page landing ui
This UI was developed for a Countdown Timer challenge. I wanted to make it fun and also give the user some solution while the website is not working. The user can also check the social medias.

Posted on Jul 12, 2021
