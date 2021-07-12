Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Eleks Product Design

PACE. Aircraft Configurator

Eleks Product Design
Eleks Product Design
  • Save
PACE. Aircraft Configurator aerospace design ux ui statistics platform dashboard blue white app mobile tablet configurator 3d seats interior aircraft airplane plane aviation
Download color palette

Hey there 👋!
Here is only one screen of the application that ELEKS developed for PACE to further streamline the aircraft definition process.

More info about this project in our Website.
Want to see more our projects? Visit our Behance

Eleks Product Design
Eleks Product Design
Products that make a difference to businesses

More by Eleks Product Design

View profile
    • Like