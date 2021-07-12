Uber App Redesign | Concept 2021

🎟 Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
Uber App Redesign
Hello, friends!
Check out our recent attempt to redesign a Uber Mobile app — a platform for Ride booking 🏢
Well-thought-out UX makes the booking process smooth and easy 💨
On the dashboard page the user sees only the most important info:
1️⃣ Big button to book to ride or order a food
2️⃣ Travel history based on frequently used route
3️⃣ Around you
🔷 We decided to use the light blue color together with aquamarine. This solution makes the design airy, spacious and easy to understand.
