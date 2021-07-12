Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Nischhal Raj Subba

Uber App Redesign | Concept 2021

Nischhal Raj Subba
Nischhal Raj Subba
Uber App Redesign

Hello, friends!

Check out our recent attempt to redesign a Uber Mobile app — a platform for Ride booking 🏢

Well-thought-out UX makes the booking process smooth and easy 💨

On the dashboard page the user sees only the most important info:

1️⃣ Big button to book to ride or order a food
2️⃣ Travel history based on frequently used route
3️⃣ Around you

🔷 We decided to use the light blue color together with aquamarine. This solution makes the design airy, spacious and easy to understand.

Press 💙 if you like our design and share feedback!

Download the design on link below on UP labs for free:
https://www.uplabs.com/posts/uber-app-redesign-concept-46b2f347-2d09-4e9c-8677-47b831f117ac
Currently taking on new projects.
E-mail me at — hinischalsubba@gmail.com
and let's build something together!

Instagram Link:
https://www.instagram.com/nischhalsubba/

My design portfolio:
https://www.behance.net/nischhal

Nischhal Raj Subba
Nischhal Raj Subba

    • Like