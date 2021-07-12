Uber App Redesign | Concept 2021

Uber App Redesign

Hello, friends!

Check out our recent attempt to redesign a Uber Mobile app — a platform for Ride booking 🏢

Well-thought-out UX makes the booking process smooth and easy 💨

On the dashboard page the user sees only the most important info:

1️⃣ Big button to book to ride or order a food

2️⃣ Travel history based on frequently used route

3️⃣ Around you

🔷 We decided to use the light blue color together with aquamarine. This solution makes the design airy, spacious and easy to understand.

