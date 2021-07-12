Srdjan Vidakovic

BeerCuz / Figures
I've been working on a label designs for local craft brewery "BeerCuz", and the main part of each label is a chess piece. These are the figures. I'll show you more soon.

Posted on Jul 12, 2021
