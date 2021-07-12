Rishikesh P

Teketa logo Design

Rishikesh P
Rishikesh P
  • Save
Teketa logo Design graphic design branding logo
Download color palette

Logo design for an engineering company. The name Teketa refers to Technology and efficiency. The symbol η eta is used to represent efficiancy.

View all tags
Posted on Jul 12, 2021
Rishikesh P
Rishikesh P

More by Rishikesh P

View profile
    • Like