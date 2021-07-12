Metro Medics Website | Webdesign UI UX

🎟 Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
Metro Medics is a medical transportation service based in Wilmington, DE. MM focuses on high quality and on time transportation services. The branding concept focuses on a combination of the urban/ big city feeling of Wilmington combined with the speed, modernism and quality of MMs business assets.
The page layout is designed to have a great flow of information and a simple UX to get in touch, book a service or learn more about FAQs. The playful style is a new approach to a pretty boring and "old" topic, communicating that an ambulance service can fit the zeitgeist as well as any other business.