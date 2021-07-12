Dan Blessing | Design Shark®

Design Shark Week

Dan Blessing | Design Shark®
Design Shark Week bold sports icon aggressive sports logo great white shark shark fin shark logo illustration logotype wordmark custom type shark branding badge logo design logo designer logo graphic design shark week
  1. shark_week_monday_dribbble_post-01.jpg
  2. shark_week_monday_dribbble_post-02.jpg
  3. shark_week_monday_dribbble_post-03.jpg
  4. shark_week_monday_dribbble_post-04.jpg
  5. shark_week_monday_dribbble_post-05.jpg
  6. shark_week_monday_dribbble_post-06.jpg
  7. shark_week_monday_dribbble_post-07.jpg

Some fresh Shark Week inspired fan-art graphics branded in the Design Shark red + black color-way.
__________
Website | Instagram | Behance

