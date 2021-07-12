Paige Keane

Invoicing Dashboard - BossLady

Invoicing Dashboard - BossLady data design ux branding dailyui web design finance dashboard ui
I made this design before and I didn't like that the background looked muddy. I've found that using a light color looks much cleaner than using gradients sometimes, and I like this iteration much more. :) Here's iteration 2.

Posted on Jul 12, 2021
