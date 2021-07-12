Van Berkemeyer

Manchester Orchestra - Shirt Design

Manchester Orchestra - Shirt Design band tshirt spark head human telepathy shirt design band merch manchester orchestra
Happy Monday! A shirt design for Manchester Orchestra's new album release, inspired by their song "Telepathy". Shout out to my boy @benstafford for his rad spark suggestion.

