Taruun

E-COMMERCE

Taruun
Taruun
  • Save
E-COMMERCE e-commerce dailyui typography ux vector logo icon branding ui illustration design app
Download color palette

Designed a clothing e-commerce page for my #DailyUI challenge 012
I dont own rights for the images or the product used in this design

View all tags
Posted on Jul 12, 2021
Taruun
Taruun

More by Taruun

View profile
    • Like