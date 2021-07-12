Landing page, book subscription for kids

🎟 Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
Day 4/365 design challenge. New week, new opportunity to learn. Today I incorporate stock image to my design. The mood is to keep it professional, but still look gentle and playful.
Prompt: Design a Landing page, for a book subscription for kids from DailyUI
Typeface: Roboto Slab, Roboto Mono
Stock photo: Anthony Shkraba on pexel