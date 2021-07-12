Food Delivery App 🍔

Hey Dribbblers 🔥

Today I would like to share this Food App UI concept. Tried to make it clean and sophisticated. Please feel free to feedback and comment.

If you like it, press the "L" button 😍🤘 to show some love.

Need any help? Tell us about your project at 👉 shakib521415@gmail.com

Follow us:

Behance | instagram | dribbble