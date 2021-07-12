🎟 Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Professional CV Resume Minimalist Resume templates are professionally designed that why you can create a modern resume and increases the chances to get that interview you've been waiting for. Clear resume structure guaranteed to help stand out from the stack. All designs are easy to edit and fully customizable. You can change text, colors, fonts, titles add or delete sections. The template is compatible with PC and Mac Features : Total Page: 4 Page File size in A4 (120 x 297 mm) Paragraph style Color Swatches 3mm Bleed Print Ready Cover Letter and Resume Layer organized Help File.PDF Read Me.PDF Include File : indd & idml file Word/Docx FIle PDF PSD AI Note: All images and fonts on the demo is just for preview purpose only and not actually included on the files. Hope you Like it.