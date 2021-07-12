Byron Elliott

Kerusso Collective

Kerusso Collective college university teacher education gospel love fatih graphic design christ christian african american black crest badge jesus wheat bible africa logo branding
An initiative for the empowerment of the African Americans perspective in faith based eduction. This is Faithlife’s brain child and will soon come to fruition. My responsibilities were branding and logo design.

