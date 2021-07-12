Rik Catlow

Mad Sludge

Rik Catlow
Rik Catlow
  • Save
Mad Sludge sketchbook sketch applepencil ipadpro procreate illustration
Download color palette

Don’t forget to follow me on Instagram! https://www.instagram.com/rikcat/

Used my free Felt Tip brush for Procreate on this. You can download it for free here. http://rikcat.com/links/

View all tags
Posted on Jul 12, 2021
Rik Catlow
Rik Catlow
Austin based, Designer & Illustrator

More by Rik Catlow

View profile
    • Like